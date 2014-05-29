UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON May 29 European shares held firm near multi-year highs on Thursday, with the region's main stock markets supported by mounting prospects of new economic stimulus measures next week from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,378.44 points in early session trading, hovering close to a near 6-year high of 1,380.52 points reached earlier this week.
Germany's DAX edged up 0.1 percent to 9,948.37 points, close to a record high of 9,957.87 points hit on Wednesday, while France's CAC was flat at 4,530.95 points.
However, Italian utility Enel underperformed to fall 1.4 percent, after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wedne
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)