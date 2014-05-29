* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, near six-year high
By Tricia Wright and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 29 European shares held firm near
multi-year highs on Thursday, with the region's main stock
markets supported by prospects of new economic stimulus measures
next week from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Utility stocks underperformed after Citigroup cut its
ratings on some southern European stocks in the sector, such as
Enel, on the view that regulatory pressures and
increasing competition could affect earnings.
Citigroup's downgrades led to a 0.3 percent fall in the
STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index, compared with a flat
performance on the broader STOXX 600 index. The
utilities index has risen about 13 percent since the start of
2014, making it one of the top-performing sectors.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was also
flat at 1,377.96 points, hovering close to a near six-year high
of 1,380.52 points reached this week.
Germany's DAX, which hit a record high of 9,957.87
points on Wednesday, slipped 0.1 percent to 9,934.56 points
while France's CAC fell 0.2 percent to 4,524.61 points.
"The trend is up, the trend's your friend, but I wouldn't
buy up at these levels," Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading
at Central Markets Investment Management, said, noting that he
would prefer to wait for pullbacks before buying DAX futures
.
Expectations that ECB head Mario Draghi may cut interest
rates or introduce other monetary policy measures next week to
help Europe's economy have enabled the region's stock markets to
maintain a broad, upwards trajectory since the start of 2014.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up by about 5 percent since the
start of 2014, while the DAX and CAC have risen by about 4-5
percent.
Naeem Aslam, Ava Trade chief market analyst, said the
majority of investors were still buying equities on ECB
expectations, but warned that the outcome of the bank's meeting
may not be as clear-cut as some think.
"The optimism is just on the back of the hopes that the ECB
is ready to take action to fight deflation and boost the economy
and traders are waiting for Mr Draghi to open the gates for
further easing of monetary policy," Aslam said.
"But make no mistake, this is not going to be as easy as
many are thinking," he said, referring to opposition to cutting
rates that Draghi could face in some quarters of the ECB.
