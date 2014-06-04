* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.03 pct
* Wait-and-see mode ahead of ECB meeting
* New ECB measures seen as priced in already
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 4 European shares were steady in
early trade on Wednesday ahead of key macro data for the euro
zone as well as expected measures from the European Central Bank
to support the region's economic recovery.
At 0737 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,374.60 points, hovering below a
6-1/2-year high hit on Monday.
"Indexes are stalled in Europe. Low volumes, no selling
pressure, and buyers are in a wait-and-see mode," Aurel BGC
chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
Investors awaited an updated figure for the euro zone's
first-quarter GDP, as well as service PMIs, which could shed
light on the European Central Bank's next move.
At its meeting on Thursday, the ECB is widely expected to
trim its refinancing rate, send its deposit rate into negative
territory and launch a long-term refinancing operation (LTRO)
targeted at businesses.
Despite recent economic data pointing to a
slower-than-expected recovery for the euro zone, European stocks
have been supported by the prospect of fresh intervention from
the ECB, with Germany's DAX hitting a record high
earlier this week.
Euro zone peripheral markets have also been rallying on
hopes of further measures from the central bank, with Milan's
FTSE MIB index up 14 percent year-to-date and Madrid's
IBEX up 9 percent.
"The risk is that we get a 'buy the rumour, sell the news'
move on the market ... European stocks' hefty valuation levels
should prompt fund managers to book profits," Banque Leonardo
strategist Francois Chevallier wrote in a note.
Shares in Tesco rose 1 percent after Britain's
biggest retailer posted a fall in sales that traders said was
smaller than some had feared.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Toby Chopra)