By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 24 European shares retreated after
a firmer start on Tuesday, with Colruyt among the
biggest fallers on downbeat earnings, while the broader market
was unable to gain traction from new signs of corporate takeover
activity.
Colruyt fell 3.1 percent to a 2-1/2 month low, in
brisk trade, as the Belgian discount retailer warned of a
difficult year ahead after posting a slight drop in profits.
"They have a good strategy, but the market is really against
them. Competitors are also focusing on volumes, with very low
food inflation," Bank Degroof analyst Hans D'Haese said.
The Belgian supermarket landscape has been fiercely
competitive over the past few quarters, also due to Dutch rival
Ahold's Albert Heijn entering the market and German
hard discounters Aldi and Lidl gaining ground.
Trading volume in Colruyt was robust, at three quarters of
its 90-day daily average.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300, meanwhile, had traded
just a third of its average volume, with the index off 0.2
percent at 1,385.85 points by 1055 GMT. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was flat at 3,283.39 points.
Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta bucked the
slightly weaker trend, rising 5.3 percent following a Bloomberg
report that peer Monsanto had considered buying
it.
A spokesman for Syngenta was not immediately available for
comment.
While the market was unable to hold onto gains seen at the
start of the session investors were unfazed, describing the
weakness as a temporary setback.
"We have it down as a bit of a technical sell-off this
morning just as we approached key levels in major indexes," Matt
Basi, head of sales trading at CMC Markets, said.
Barclays Capital analyst Lynnden Branigan reckoned that on
the Euro STOXX 50, the 50-day moving average, at 3,218, would
provide a good buying opportunity.
"(We are just having) a little bit of a breather. Overall
the trend is still higher," he said, seeing scope for the Euro
STOXX 50 to move to the recent high, at 3,325, in the near term.
Investors reckoned on a pick-up in mergers and acquisition
(M&A) activity ultimately winning through, keeping the region's
stock markets buoyant.
"Our outlook for equity markets for the remainder of the
year is positive. M&A has made a welcome return in recent
months," Mark Burgess, chief investment officer at Threadneedle
Investments, said.
