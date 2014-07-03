* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, back near 6-1/2 year high
* DAX back over 10,0000 points
* Strong U.S. jobs data buoys stock markets
* ECB's accommodative stance also props up equities
LONDON, July 3 European shares rose on Thursday
back to within sight of multi-year highs, as a jump in U.S.
employment growth and further signs of support from the European
Central Bank (ECB) lifted equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.8 percent at 1,395.38 points going into the end of the trading
day, leaving the index hovering near a 6-1/2 year high of
1,399.62 points reached in late June.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.9 percent to 3,281.83 points while Germany's DAX
advanced 1 percent to 10,006.19 points - close to a record high
of 10,050.98 points hit last month.
European stock markets extended earlier gains after data
showed that U.S. employment growth rose in June and the jobless
rate closed in on a six-year low.
The ECB also helped the mood, as it held interest rates at
record lows.
ECB president Mario Draghi said a raft of measures
introduced last month would help lift inflation and support bank
lending, and added the ECB was ready to create money in future
if required.
"I see very strong European and U.S. bull markets," said
Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager and principal at ACIES Asset
Management in Zurich.
Willem Sels, HSBC Private Bank's UK head of investment
strategy, said he preferred European equities to the U.S. stock
market, mainly on valuation grounds.
"Regionally, we think that European stock markets will
continue to benefit from their discount relative to the U.S. and
that the valuations gap will close," he said.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the pan-European
STOXX 600 index is trading on a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5 - representing a slight discount
to a similar P/E ratio of 15.9 for the U.S. S&P index.
Many investors expect more gains for European stock markets
later this year, as the ECB's measures help offset lingering
signs of weakness within the euro zone.
"I don't see any catalyst to have a negative view on
equities," said Luc Bocahut, portfolio manager at Monaco-based
Tiverton Trading.
