Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
LONDON, July 8 Banks dampened a tentative rebound in European equity indexes on Tuesday as Germany's Commerzbank was said to be negotiating a settlement with U.S. authorities.
Shares in the German lender fell 3.5 percent as sources told Reuters U.S. authorities have begun settlement talks with the bank and larger competitor Deutsche Bank, down 0.5 percent, over their dealings with countries blacklisted by the United States.
At 0712 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,382.48 points at 0712 GMT, with French plane maker Airbus and British miner Rio Tinto among top risers after recommendation upgrades from UBS and Barclays, respectively. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.