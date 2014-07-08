* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 pct; Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Commerzbank falls 3.7 pct on U.S. settlement fears
* Austrian banks hit by CEE exposure
By Francesco Canepa and Alistair Smout
LONDON/EDINBURGH, July 8 Banking stocks led
European shares lower on Tuesday as German banks became the
latest lenders to be negotiating a costly legal settlement with
U.S. authorities.
Euro zone banks fell 1.5 percent, the biggest
sectoral faller, led lower by Commerzbank.
Shares in the German lender fell 3.7 percent as sources told
Reuters that U.S. authorities had begun settlement talks with
the bank and its larger rival Deutsche Bank, down 1.3
percent, over their dealings with countries blacklisted by the
United States.
The New York Times reported that Commerzbank's settlement
was expected to include at least $500 million in penalties. This
compares to an almost $9 billion settlement struck by France's
BNP Paribas in a similar case earlier this year.
Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said a fine of around
one billion dollars would be accepted by the market.
"Unless they get a very big fine like BNP, I don't think it
will suffer like the other banks (hit by U.S. investigations),"
he said.
Austrian banks were also under pressure, with Erste Group
down 3.3 percent and Raiffeisen Bank down
3.7 percent.
Erste was downgraded by Goldman Sachs, Citi and Deutsche
Bank on Tuesday after last week's profit warning, and traders
said that exposure to weakening markets in eastern Europe could
hinder the country's banking sector.
"The central and eastern European exposure of Austrian banks
is a big issue. Raiffeisen in particular has a very large
exposure there, and the economy in the region has problems,"
Mike Ingram, market analyst at BGC Partners, said.
"Banks generally have been struggling."
At 1053 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.5 percent at 1,375.27 points after trading
slightly higher in early deals.
The Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.4 percent, at
3,217.77 points, taking its fall over the last three days to 2.2
percent.
The index has been marking higher lows since December but on
Monday it broke below its 50-day moving average, in what is
often considered a bearish technical signal.
"Our view on the Euro STOXX 50 is still bullish as prices
remain above a strong ascending trend line drawn from December
2013 (currently at 3,080 points)," Philippe Delabarre, an
analyst at Trading Central, said.
"Nevertheless, yesterday, the break below the 50-day simple
moving average was the first weakness signal. Our targets remain
3,330 and 3,440 points as long as 3,080 is a support threshold."
