EDINBURGH, July 17 European stocks fell on
Thursday, weighed down by mixed earnings reports after posting
their best gains in three months in the previous session, while
new Western sanctions on Russia also hit stocks exposed to the
country.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,370.29 by 0707 GMT.
Austrian bank Raiffeisen fell 2 percent, suffering
from its strong exposure to Russia after the European Union and
the United States both increased their sanctions on the country.
Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis dropped 1.4
percent after second-quarter sales fell slightly short
expectations, while UK-listed miner Anglo American also
fell despite reporting higher iron ore and copper output for the
first half of the year.
The world's largest testing and inspection company, SGS
, fell 3 percent after it lowered its growth outlook on
Thursday and posted a smaller-than-expected rise in first-half
net profit hit by weak demand in its minerals services segment.
Bucking the trend was ITV, up as much as 8 percent
in early deals after Britain's pay-TV group BSkyB sold a
6.4 percent stake in the broadcaster to cable group Liberty
Global.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)