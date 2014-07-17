* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.2 pct
* Raiffeisen, Metro among top fallers
* Earnings pin back Sandvik, SGS
* Market consolidates after biggest rise since April
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, July 17 European stocks fell on
Thursday, with appetite for equities dented by new Western
sanctions on Russia and a mixed earnings picture.
Stocks with high exposure to Russia were among the top
fallers after the European Union and the United States increased
sanctions on the country.
Austrian bank Raiffeisen fell 2.9 percent, with
German retailer Metro down 2.4 percent and Italy's
Unicredit dipping 1.3 percent.
"As with the first and second round of sanctions, people are
using the market conditions to trade those stocks with a bit
more Russia exposure," Ioan Smith, director at KCG, said.
Smith said the sanctions came at a bad time for Raiffeisen
in particular, given the struggles that Austrian banks have had
in Hungary and Bulgaria in recent weeks.
Earnings newsflow accounted for many of the big individual
movers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, with
engineering group Sandvik and testing and inspection
company SGS down 3.5 percent and 3.1 percent
respectively after missing consensus estimates.
Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis dropped 1
percent, taking the most points off of the index after
second-quarter sales fell slightly short of expectations.
However German business software maker SAP bucked the trend,
rising 3.3 percent despite reporting a smaller-than-expected
second-quarter operating profit, after raising its outlook for
its web-based software services.
ITV was another strong riser, up 6.6 percent after
Britain's pay-TV group BSkyB sold a 6.4 percent stake in
the broadcaster to cable group Liberty Global.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent at 1,373.06 by 0815 GMT, having gained 1.3 percent
yesterday, the biggest rise for the FTSEurofirst 300 since
April.
"The market overall, given the largest rally in 3 months,
will see some natural profit taking today," Atif Latif, director
of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said, adding that he didn't
believe the falls would last long, with the market already off
its intraday low.
"Overall the market remains in good shape for a move higher
after this consolidation phase and we are seeing good volume on
weakness re-entering the market."
