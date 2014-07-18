* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, trims gains for the week
* Investors trim exposure after plane is downed over Ukraine
* No market panic on hopes international pressure will help
end crisis
* Ericsson surges after earnings to provide support
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 18 European shares fell on Friday
as the shooting down of a passenger plane over Ukraine stoked
tensions between Russia and the West and sapped appetite for
assets which depend on economic growth.
Uncertainty over how the incident will affect the conflict
between the Ukrainian government and separatists led many
investors to close their long positions ahead of the weekend in
case the situation deteriorates.
But selling pressure was moderate and volatility low as the
loss of the Malaysian airliner with 298 people aboard was also
seen as intensifying international pressure to resolve the worst
crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
"People in the market are still worried that there will be
an escalation in the conflict (following the plane crash)," said
Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black.
"But it's so serious that maybe people will pull back from
the conflict now."
Fighting between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists has
killed hundreds in Ukraine since protests toppled its
Moscow-backed president in February and Russia annexed the
Crimea.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
0.4 percent at 1,357.47 by 1038 GMT, taking its drop over the
past two days to 1.4 percent and leaving it 0.4 percent higher
on the week.
Broad-based falls on Friday saw all but one sector on the
STOXX Europe 600 in negative territory, although
declines were modest at between 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent.
The Euro STOXX Volatility index, which measures the
price of options on euro zone blue-chips, effectively gauging
investors' fears of future losses, edged 0.7 percent lower after
hitting a two-month high earlier in the session.
SWEDISH SUPPORT
Losses were mitigated by a number of strong profit reports
from Sweden, with mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson
, home appliances firm Electrolux and
Swedbank all reporting expectation-beating results.
Ericsson rose 8.1 percent, leading up peers
Alcatel Lucent and Nokia, as its results
showed sales picked up at its key networks unit thanks to growth
in the Middle East, China, the United States and India.
"Ericsson's sales in the U.S. were very resilient," Kepler
Cheuvreux analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz said, flagging a positive
readacross for Alcatel ahead of its own quarterly results.
"The Chinese business is picking up - it is well known that
the gross margin is lower (there) than in the rest of the world
due to competition but if you look at the gross margin for the
group, it shows they had very good business elsewhere."
With 12 percent of companies in the Europe STOXX 600
having reported results so far this earnings season, 73
percent have beaten or met expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
"The market is so politically driven at the moment, which is
bad news as it means we neglect fundamentals such as earnings,"
Huber said.
Global truck maker Volvo was the top faller, down
4.6 percent after posting a smaller than expected rise in profit
after a slow rebound in demand in Europe left it with
overcapacity.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine
Evans)