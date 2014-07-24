LONDON, July 24 European shares opened slightly
lower on Thursday, with investor attention dominated by a raft
of mixed company earnings and economic data that appeared
unlikely to dispel worries about the eurozone's pace of
recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 slipped 0.2
percent in early trade, to 1,372.80 points, with benchmark
indexes in France, Germany and the UK down 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
An early batch of second-quarter company results pointed to
a mixed performance for European firms: shares of consumer goods
group Unilever were down more than 1.7 percent
after a lower-than-expected increase in quarterly sales, while
Germany's BASF also fell on earnings disappointment.
However, telecoms gear maker Nokia surged 7.4
percent after the profit margins of its core networks came in
better than expected, improving the full-year outlook for the
firm.
Eurozone Markit PMI data was also expected later on
Thursday, with initial figures from France showing a fall in
manufacturing PMI to a seven-month low of 47.6 even as services
PMI rose to a three-month high.
"The preliminary manufacturing and services PMI data for
France was mixed this morning, which has pushed the equity
markets lower," said Naeem Aslam, analyst at AvaTrade.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alistair Smout)