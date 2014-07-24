By Lionel Laurent
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 European shares opened slightly
lower on Thursday, with investor attention dominated by a raft
of mixed company earnings and economic data that appeared
unlikely to dispel worries about the euro zone's pace of
recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 slipped 0.2
percent in early trade to 1,372.80 points, with benchmark
indexes in France, Germany and the UK down 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
An early batch of second-quarter company results pointed to
a mixed performance for European firms: Shares of consumer goods
group Unilever were down more than 1.7 percent
after a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales, while
Germany's BASF also fell on earnings disappointment.
However, telecoms gear maker Nokia surged 7.4
percent after the profit margins of its core networks came in
better than expected, improving the full-year outlook for the
firm.
Euro zone-wide PMI data was also due. Figures already out
from France showed a fall in the manufacturing PMI to a
seven-month low even as the services figure hit a three-month
high, while the German services sector grew at the fastest rate
in three years.
"The preliminary manufacturing and services PMI data for
France was mixed this morning, which has pushed the equity
markets lower," said Naeem Aslam, analyst at AvaTrade.
Other regions were cheered by a surprisingly strong reading
on Chinese manufacturing, bolstering hopes of recovery in the
world's second-biggest economy, and encouraging results from
both Apple Inc and Facebook : Asian stocks were
broadly higher and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.
Legal risks were on the horizon for some, with Swiss bank
UBS saying it had been ordered by French officials to
pay 1.1 billion euros in bail over allegations it laundered the
proceeds of tax evasion and the head of Britain's Serious Fraud
Office saying Alstom was nearing criminal charges over
a probe into alleged corruption.
UBS was down 0.7 percent, while Alstom was up 0.4 percent.
Geopolitical tensions were also in focus after a powerful
Ukrainian rebel leader confirmed that pro-Russian separatists
had an anti-aircraft missile of the type Washington says was
used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and it could
have originated in Russia.
European Union ambassadors will debate proposals on Thursday
on restricting Russian access to Europe's capital markets and
defence and energy technology, but are not expected to make a
quick decision.
Gaza fighting also raged on Wednesday, displacing thousands
more Palestinians in the battered territory, while U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said efforts to secure a truce
between Israel and Hamas had made some progress.
