* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.8 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct
* Strong euro zone data, Spanish results lift recovery hopes
* Earnings picture mixed; BASF falls after miss
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 24 European shares rose on Thursday
as better-than-expected economic data and some strong corporate
results in Spain injected some optimism about the region's
recovery.
A survey showing the euro zone's private sector expanded at
the fastest rate in three months in July helped dispel investor
concerns after a string of disappointing data in recent months.
"People were over-responding to some of the weaker numbers,"
said Peter Westaway, head of the investment strategy group at
Vanguard, noting that seasonal factors and geopolitical tensions
in Ukraine had weighed on recent surveys.
"The underlying story is still intact, which is the recovery
is ongoing but is weak."
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 closed 0.8 percent
higher at 3,220.07 points, while the broader FTSEurofirst 300
index index rose 0.5 percent to 1,381.97 points.
Spain's Ibex 35 index rose 1.9 percent after results
from mid-sized lenders Banco Sabadell and Bankinter
showed net income from lending rose at a
higher-than-expected rate in the second quarter.
That in turn pointed to a sustained turnaround in the
country's banking sector.
"As long as we have good results from this part of the P&L
(profit and loss statement), a net income and a good capital
ratio, the banks should have a slow but solid recovery," said
Javier Bernat Valenzuela, an analyst at ESN/Beka Finance.
Shares in Sabadell and Bankinter rose 4.7 percent and 1.3
percent respectively.
POSITIVE NOTE
Also striking a positive note on the Spanish economy, a
recovery in the Spanish advertising market helped media group
Mediaset Espana record a 58.6 bounce in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the first six
months of the year.
Shares in the firm surged 8.4 percent, while its Italian
parent company Mediaset added 6.9 percent. Italy's FTSE
MIB was up 2 percent, also boosted by results at asset
manager Azimut.
Portugal's PSI 20 rose for a second day, up 1.4
percent, after two major investors bought into Banco Espirito
Santo, which had dragged down the Portuguese bourse in
the past month amid financial concerns surrounding its founding
family.
European indexes were further helped by telecoms gear maker
Nokia, up 7.3 percent after it unveiled a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit margin in its core
networks unit.
Overall, however, an early batch of second-quarter company
results pointed to a mixed performance for European firms.
Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemicals
company by sales, fell 1.5 percent as quarterly operating
earnings rose slightly less than expected, partly due to a
stronger euro.
Geopolitical tensions were also in focus. Under proposals
considered by European Union governments on Thursday, the EU
would target state-owned Russian banks vital to financing
Moscow's faltering economy in the most serious sanctions so far
over the Ukraine crisis.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Gareth
Jones)