* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.2 pct to 1,330.12 points
* German DAX and Swiss SMI equity indexes underperform
* Some relief over BES rescue deal
* But euro zone Sentix index fell in August
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 4 A drop in the German and Swiss
stock exchanges weighed on European shares on Monday, as the
economic impact of sanctions against Russia offset some relief
over a Banco Espirito Santo rescue deal.
The latest Sentix survey showed an unexpected slide in euro
zone sentiment in July as investors saw the latest European
Union sanctions on Moscow weighing particularly on Europe's
largest economy, Germany.
Western powers stepped up sanctions against Russia after a
Malaysian passenger plane was shot down last month over eastern
Ukraine where Kiev's forces are fighting pro-Russian
separatists.
Adidas issued a profit warning last week, blaming
its exposure to a weak Russian market, and brokerage Berenberg
cut its rating on the sportswear company to "hold" from "buy".
"Germany stands to lose more than most in case of additional
sanctions against Russia," said SteppenWolf Capital's chief
investment officer Phoebus Theologites.
Germany's benchmark DAX index, which had hit a
record high of 10,050.98 points in late June, closed down 0.6
percent at 9,154.14 points.
SWISS BANKS
The DAX underperformed the broader pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index, which fell 0.2 percent to 1,330.12 points
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.1 percent to 3,070.46 points.
Switzerland's benchmark SMI index declined 1.3
percent, with shares in its two biggest banks - UBS
and Credit Suisse - near their lowest levels in about
a year.
Regulators have been investigating trading units of both
over the last year. Both banks say they are cooperating with the
investigations.
Switzerland effectively ended its banking secrecy in May by
agreeing to join other countries in sharing tax information,
once a standard method is agreed.
"Switzerland has abandoned its banks. The banks are going to
struggle," said Theologites.
However, there was some relief for the banking sector after
Portugal agreed to spend 4.9 billion euros ($6.6 billion) on
rescuing BES, its largest listed bank. The deal comes just
months after the country ended an international bailout.
While BES shares - which plunged 73 percent last week - were
still suspended, shares in Portugal's second-largest listed bank
Millennium bcp rose 6.1 percent while Lisbon's PSI-20
equity index advanced by 1 percent.
"The market's initial reaction is that it's pretty
reassuring to see Portugal moving quickly to rescue BES. We
don't have all the details, but overall it eases systemic fears
that had resurfaced last week," Saxo Bank sales trader Andrea
Tueni said.
European stock markets have retreated from multi-year highs
over the last month, but many investors expect them to rally
later this year, helped by economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank.
Edward Smyth, investment manager at JNF Capital, forecast
the DAX would hit a record high of 10,300 points within the next
couple of months. "The market will re-reach its highs," said
Smyth.
(U.S. dollar = 0.7451 euros)
