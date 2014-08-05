European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
LONDON Aug 5 European shares traded a touch higher early on Tuesday as strong results from German car maker BMW and other blue-chip stocks supported an otherwise subdued market.
Shares in BMW traded 2.9 percent higher after the luxury car maker reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter operating profit, helped by new offroad models and strong China sales.
France's third-biggest listed bank, Credit Agricole , rose 4.9 percent after its own quarterly results. Brokers said the bank's profit before taxes was higher than they expected.
It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was 0.3 percent higher at 1,334.41 points at 0708 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.