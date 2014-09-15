* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 percent
* Chinese data send energy company shares down
* SABMiller, Heineken advance on M&A news
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 15 European equities fell on
Monday, led lower by shares in commodity companies, after
disappointing macroeconomic data from China intensified concerns
about the pace of economic growth in the world's No. 2 economy.
Weekend data showed China's factory output grew at the
weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other
major sectors also fell, increasing fears that China may be at
risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes new stimulus
measures.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell for a
third straight session and was down 0.3 percent at 1,378.79
points by 0759 GMT.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index dropped 1.2
percent, the biggest sectoral faller in Europe, and the basic
resources index slipped 0.4 percent, tracking crude oil
and copper prices, which fell to their lowest level in about two
years and three weeks respectively.
"A lot of oil inventories and little demand for the
commodity indicate the global economy is not growing as strongly
as hoped for, and this would fit with other indicators like
copper prices have also fallen back and leading indicators from
Europe have been on the weaker side," Baader Bank's head of
equity strategy in Munich, Gerhard Schwarz, said.
"The sheer mass of political events that are coming to the
market will constrain activity in the market in the short term."
Chinese economic data added to investors' nervousness ahead
of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Sept. 16-17. As the U.S.
economy picks up pace, the Fed is inching closer to raising
rates, a move that will send ripples through markets worldwide.
The Fed meeting will conclude just a day before a
neck-and-neck vote in Scotland on Sept. 18 on whether to leave
the United Kingdom. Until September, all polls but one in 2013
had shown the unionists with a comfortable lead but several
surveys this month show the nationalists have won over hundreds
of thousands of Scotland's 4 million voters.
On the mergers and acquisitions front, Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Sunday it was approached by larger rival
SABMiller about a potential takeover but that its
controlling shareholder intended to keep the company
independent.
Heineken and SABMiller shares rose 1.5 percent and 5 percent
respectively.
