* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct
* Indexes in tight range ahead of Scotland vote, Fed
* Heineken rebuffs SABMiller bid
* Report AB InBev seeking financing for SABMiller deal
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 15 European shares rose around
midday on Monday, led by a sharp rally in brewers such as
SABMiller and Heineken sparked by M&A activity
in the sector.
Shares in SABMiller jumped 13 percent to a record high
following a report in the Wall Street Journal saying that rival
Anheuser-Busch InBev is in talks with banks about
financing a possible $122 billion bid to acquire SABMiller.
The steep rise in the shares of SABMiller represented a
swing of roughly $11 billion in its market value.
Shares in Heineken also rallied, up 3.6 percent
after saying it was approached by SABMiller about a potential
takeover but that its controlling shareholder intended to keep
the company independent.
AB InBev shares were up 2.8 percent, while Carlsberg
was up 2.9 percent.
"Companies are finally starting to put their big piles of
cash to work. This will be good for M&A, and good for the
market. There are many sectors ripe for consolidation," a
Paris-based trader said.
Hennes & Mauritz also featured among the top
gainers, up 2.4 percent after the fashion retailer said sales
climbed nearly 20 percent in August, beating forecasts.
Factoring out the rally in H&M, the Stockholm bourse was
little changed after Swedes voted on Sunday for a minority left
government.
At 1149 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,383.94 points. The index
has been moving sideways over the past week, stuck in a tight
range pending the Fed's meeting and Scotland's referendum later
this week.
The latest round of polls showed Thursday's vote on Scottish
independence still too close to call. One poll showed the "No"
vote 8 points in front, another showed the same lead for the Yes
camp and two others gave a 51-49 percent and 53-47 percent split
respectively in favour of sticking with the union.
"There are many risk events coming up this week, including
the Fed meeting and the vote in Scotland. The market should lose
steam ahead of these big events ... we're keeping a close eye on
support levels," Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said.
Recent talk the Fed might turn hawkish at its policy meeting
this week, possibly by dropping its commitment to keeping
interest rates low, has pushed up U.S. Treasury yields and the
dollar.
