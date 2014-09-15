(Adds details; updates with closing levels)
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 15 European shares slipped on
Monday, with stocks trading in a narrow range before Scotland
votes on independence and the Federal Reserve holds its latest
policy meeting, both events that are due later this week.
The prospect of more mergers and acquisitions did fuel a
rally among brewers, after the Wall Street Journal reported
Anheuser-Busch InBev was talking to banks about
financing a possible $122-billion bid for SABMiller.
SABMiller rose 9.8 percent, while shares in Heineken
also climbed, by 3 percent, after it said SABMiller
had approached it about a takeover but that its controlling
shareholder intended to keep the company independent.
AB InBev shares gained 2.8 percent and Carlsberg
added 2.7 percent.
"Companies are finally starting to put their big piles of
cash to work. This will be good for M&A, and good for the
market. There are many sectors ripe for consolidation," a
Paris-based trader said.
Spain's telecom group Jazztel also surged, gaining
12.6 percent before being suspended in Madrid in late afternoon.
A source told Reuters that France's Orange was
close to an agreement to buy Jazztel.
Hennes & Mauritz also featured among the top
gainers, rising 2.4 percent after the fashion retailer said
sales climbed nearly 20 percent in August, beating forecasts.
Factoring out the rally in H&M, Swedish stocks were little
changed after Swedes voted on Sunday for a minority left
government.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.05 percent lower at 1,382.32 points. The index has been
moving sideways over the past week pending the Fed's meeting and
Scotland's referendum.
Recent talk the Fed might turn hawkish at its policy meeting
this week, possibly by dropping its commitment to keeping
interest rates low, has pushed up U.S. Treasury yields and the
dollar.
In Scotland, the latest round of polls showed Thursday's
vote on independence still too close to call. One poll showed
the "No" vote 8 points in front, another showed the same lead
for the Yes camp and two others gave a 51-49 percent and 53-47
percent split in favour of sticking with the union.
ING Investment Management, which has $242 billion in assets
under management, is 'underweight' UK stocks relative to global
equities, heading into the referendum.
"We intend to remain as such at least until the results of
the vote are definite," Patrick Moonen, senior strategist at ING
IM, said.
"Overall, we have reduced our allocation in real estate and
equities. This is not only related to the Scottish referendum
but also to monetary policy uncertainty, with the FOMC meeting
this week."
The UK's FTSE 100 index has already underperformed
so far this year, up a meagre 0.7 percent in 2014, falling
behind a 5 percent rise in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares over the same period.
Investors have recently been cutting their exposure to UK
equities, with a net $672 million flowing out of UK equity funds
during the first full week of September, according to EPFR
Global.
Roland Kaloyan, Societe Generale's head of European equity
strategy, recommends staying away from UK equities before the
vote.
"A Scottish exit would probably trigger a major political
crisis with the shakeup of the UK's political landscape and
raising the question as to whether David Cameron could resign,"
Kaloyan wrote in a note.
"This would most likely cause UK equities to derate: they
are currently trading at a 37 percent price-to-book value
premium relative to the rest of Europe, versus a historical
average premium of 17 percent."
