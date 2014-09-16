* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, hitting two-week low
* Worries about U.S. rates and Scottish referendum
* French stocks under pressure ahead of confidence vote
* "Expect turbulence," Wells Fargo AM's Paulsen says
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 16 European stocks fell on Tuesday,
with a regional index hitting a two-week low, as this week's
referendum on independence in Scotland and the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting kept investors on edge.
France's CAC 40 was down 0.6 percent ahead of a
confidence vote in the French parliament later on Tuesday. The
government finally conceded last week that near-zero growth
would prevent it from bringing its public deficit below three
percent of output next year.
The worries overshadowed recent enthusiasm about brisk
mergers and acquisition activity in Europe in the past few days.
Bucking the negative trend on Tuesday, Jazztel rose
6.2 percent on the day after a 13 percent rally on Monday.
France's Orange has announced a deal to buy the
Spanish fixed-line telecommunications operator.
At 1347 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares had fallen 0.5 percent to 1,376.04 points, a
level not seen since early September.
"Generally, there's been some turbulence every time the Fed
has moved from accommodation to tightening," said Jim Paulsen,
chief investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management,
which has $490 billion under management.
"To think that in the mother of all monetary easing cycles,
which is what we're going through, we're going to turn the
monetary boat without any turbulence is unrealistic. But this
will bring a lot of buying opportunities for the long term."
The Fed will begin its two-day policy meeting later on
Tuesday, and investors will be watching for clues on the timing
of the first rate hike in more than eight years. The Fed will
also release economic and interest rate projections, extending
their forecast horizon through 2017.
Recent talk that the Fed might turn hawkish, possibly by
dropping its commitment to keeping interest rates low, has
pushed up U.S. Treasury yields.
UK stocks remained under pressure, with the FTSE 100
down 0.5 percent, as investors trimmed their exposure to UK
equities before Scotland votes on independence on Thursday.
Shares in Standard Life were down 1 percent and
Aberdeen Asset Management down 0.7 percent.
Thomas Cook sank 6.4 percent after the British
holiday operator highlighted a slowdown in bookings in its
German market, which accounts for about a third of group
revenues.
Today's European research round-up
