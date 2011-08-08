(Repeats to additional subscribers)

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 8 European stocks resumed their sell-off on Monday, with a blue-chip index dropping for the 11th session in a row, as a downgrade of U.S. debt reignited fears that the world's No.1 economy could slip into recession again.

The European Central Bank's move to buy Spanish and Italian bonds to halt contagion from the euro zone debt crisis limited the damage in peripheral markets, with Spain's IBEX up 0.5 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB only down 0.1 percent.

The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banks index -- which plummeted 14 percent last week -- regained 1.8 percent, with Banco Popolare up 3.6 percent and Banco Santander up 3.2 percent.

"The ECB has stepped in to buy Spanish and Italian bonds which seems to be working, yields have come down quite substantially and banks and insurance companies are rallying," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager at the 100 million euro Ashburton European equity fund.

"But the rest of the market is still distrusting and it is only short-term support for the banking sector."

At 0945 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.9 percent at 957.14 points in a roller-coaster session, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.8 percent at 2,358.80 points, losing ground for the 11th session in a row.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index has lost 19.5 percent since a peak in mid-February, flirting with bear market territory, characterised by a drop of more than 20 percent over a certain period of time. The Euro STOXX 50 is already there, down 24 percent since mid-February.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge known as the VSTOXX index, was up 8 percent, hitting a 14-month high, highlighting the recent surge in investors' aversion for risky assets such as equities.

Cyclical stocks were beaten down again, led by miners and industrials as investors fretted about the impact of the U.S. credit downgrade on global growth.

Rio Tinto fell 4.5 percent, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) dropped 2.5 percent and Airbus parent EADS sank 5.7 percent.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX index down 2.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 1.8 percent.

"European indexes have broken below key support levels on Friday, and all eyes are now on the S&P 500. It hasn't yet hit the target of 1,150 points stemming from its recent triple top," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

In a note to clients, UniCredit retained its defensive stance with an "underweight" recommendation on euro zone equities, and cuts its year-end target for the Euro STOXX 50 index by 8.6 percent to 2,650 points with a negative revision risk.

"A rapid resolution of the deficit and competitiveness problems in EMU is not possible -- and consequently nor is a rapid end to the crisis," it said in the note.

(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson and Dominic Lau in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)

