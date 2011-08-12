* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, reverses early losses

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 12 European stocks edged higher early on Friday, keeping its tentative recovery rally alive, but a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium failed to shore up the sector.

At 0800 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 935.41 points, after surging 2.7 percent in the previous session.

"Something needed to be done, the rumours were silly and the market was full of emotion and fear. So this provides a break in that, so not bad," a London-based fund manager said.

"I don't think it works long term but should buy some time... It already looks like the short sellers are moving to the CDS market."

European Securities and Markets Authority (EMSA) said in a statement late on Thursday that France, Italy, Spain and Belgium imposed the ban which came into effect on Friday but will vary in detail depending on the country.

But the ban failed to spur a rally among battered banking shares, with Societe Generale down 0.6 percent, BNP Paribas down 0.5 percent and BBVA down 1 percent.

List of stocks with short selling bans

Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based fund management firm ClairInvest, said the short-selling ban might not have that much of an impact in the long term.

"In the short-term it will help calm things down, but if you look at what happened at Lehman during the crisis, it didn't do much," Valahu said.

"You can still short futures and options," he added.

Despite the market turmoil, corporate insiders have been scooping up shares in their companies in large volumes this month, according to 2iQ Research, a Frankfurt-based firm which monitors directors' dealings.

So far this month, there were 926 insider purchases compared to 107 insider sells, with buying volume representing 246 million euros versus selling volume representing 17.7 million euros.

Brisk insider buying is usually seen by market strategists as a key indicator that a downward stock market is getting close to a floor.

But for HSBC strategists, equities may be approaching capitulation after the recent sell-off but other conditions for calling a bounce -- such as further corporate earnings downgrades and the passing of risk events -- are not met yet.

"In the meantime, we advise investors to buy stocks with good long-term growth prospects, relatively little short-term earnings risks that have become cheap," HSBC strategists said in a note.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Judith Macinnes in Madrid, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominic Lau in London; Editing by Mike Nesbit)