PARIS/LONDON, Sept 2 European stocks extended their steep losses on Friday, while German Bunds surged after data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, reviving fears the world's largest economy is falling into recession.

At 1404 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.6 percent at 948.29 points. The benchmark index was down 1.4 percent shortly before the data.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls were unchanged last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, the weakest reading since September, while economists had expected an increase of 75,000, according to a Reuters survey.

"The job figures are a disappointment, although the market had started to anticipate a bad number earlier in the session. At current level, the market is already pricing in a double-dip recession, only a systemic crisis like in 2008 has not been priced in yet," Natixis strategist Benoit Peloille said.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 2.5 percent, Germany's DAX index down 3.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 3.4 percent.

Banking stocks featured among the top losers, with UniCredit down 4 percent and Societe Generale down 5.6 percent.

"The non-farm payroll data today will be seen as a mixed blessing," said David Miller, Partner at Cheviot Asset Management, which has 3.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in assets under management.

"Any increase would have been welcome because there has been little to celebrate in recent weeks, but poor data will be seen as further justification for a new bout of QE."

After failing to stay above the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its recent slump, the FTSEurofirst 300 dropped toward the 23.6 percent retracement, the last key support level before the index revisits two-year lows hit in August. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Dominic Lau in London; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

