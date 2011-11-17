PARIS Nov 17 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main indexes to fall on Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 35 points lower, or down 0.6 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 76 points lower, or down 1.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to fall 38 points, or 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)