PARIS Jan 12 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks poised to reverse the previous session's losses ahead of a key Spanish bond auction and the European Central Bank's interest rate decision and comments on the economy.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)