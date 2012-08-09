(Repeats to attach to headlines, no changes to text)

LONDON Aug 9 Europe's top shares rose on Thursday after weaker than anticipated China inflation data left the door open for further risk asset boosting monetary stimulus from the world's second biggest economy.

By 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.64 points, or 0.4 percent, at 1100.69, having held near four-month highs on Wednesday as the index gained 0.2 percent and rose for the four consecutive session.

Miners gained for a second day running after China, the world's biggest consumer of raw materials, revealed annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low last month, suggesting the central bank has scope to ease policy further to prevent the economy from missing an official 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

"Expectations of more coordinated central bank stimulus is one trigger for the (European) summer rally continuing but markets are also focusing on expectations of growth for next year and it is hoping for an improvement," Achim Matzke, European stock indexes analyst at Commerzbank, said.

Matzke expected European indexes at the very least to test 2012 highs reached back in March in the coming months with European equities still trading at a discount because of the euro zone debt crisis, and he says the UK's FTSE 100 could even reach 6,100 -- a level not seen since second-quarter 2011. (Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)