LONDON Aug 13 European stocks edged lower on
Monday, hurt by further signs of a slowdown in global economic
growth, although expectations of central bank action to boost
ailing economies looked set to keep any losses in check.
Data on Monday showed that Japan's economy expanded just 0.3
percent in April-June, half the pace expected, sparking worries
over the strength of the recovery as a rebound in consumer
spending loses momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on
worldwide demand.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at
1,097.38 by 0703 GMT, having slipped 0.1 percent on Friday when
soft Chinese economic data prompted investors to take a breather
after a two-week rally which saw the index surge 8 percent.
Late on Friday, the president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve, John Williams, said the Fed should launch a fresh round
of bond-buying to lower the U.S. unemployment rate more quickly,
fuelling speculation that the central bank could soon unveil a
new round of quantitative easing.
"Markets continue to go with the idea that loosening policy
will be good news for the economic outlook and for investor
sentiment and that will continue to drive markets," Henk Potts,
equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.
"So far we have seen intervention providing a short-term
boost, but there's a bigger question over its long-term
effectiveness."