LONDON Aug 17 European shares hit a five-month
high on Friday, with a key index set to extend its best weekly
winning streak in seven years, on expectations that policymakers
might resolve their differences and work closely to tackle the
debt crisis.
Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced
support for the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's
crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move
swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while
saying time was running short.
"Generally the newsflow has been positive for risk sentiment
and the appraisal of the policy response in the euro zone. In
the U.S, we have seen some positive data surprises as well," Ian
Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"The quality defensives have been very well bid through this
cycle and valuations are, at least on a relative basis, very
toppy. For our perspective, the risk-return in cyclicals is
still stronger. We have been pushing the banks for the last
five-six weeks now.
Banks, which gather strength from a recovery in
economic activity, rose 0.6 percent to become the best
performing sectors in Europe.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,105.41 points after
rising to a high of 1,107.67, the highest since March when it
hit a 2012 peak of 1,109.18. The index is set to gain for an
eleventh week in a row, matching the longest weekly winning run
in 2005.