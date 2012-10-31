LONDON Oct 31 European stocks rose on
Wednesday, helped by bullish earnings from the likes of airline
Lufthansa, ahead of the reopening of the U.S. stock
market later in the session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.02 points, or 0.4
percent higher at 1,107.07 points, having gained ground on
Tuesday.
Trading volume, however, was the second lowest daily volume
of the year as many investors stayed on the sidelines while Wall
Street remained shut.
The index is also stuck in a tight range since central banks
stepped in to bolster the global economy in early September.
"QE (quantitative easing) was very important it took away a
lot of the systemic risk of the collapse of the financial system
and what we have seen in equity markets is an adjustment of the
equity-risk premium, which has nothing to with earnings or
interest rates," a European-based strategist said.
Going forward, he remained just below "neutral" in his
positioning in equities, and said all the old problems remain in
place -- the stability of Europe, the U.S. fiscal cliff, and
slow growth -- which is a much longer story dominating exposure
to equities.
Lufthansa rallied 5.9 percent on Wednesday after the airline
managed to increase its operating profit by 5.5 percent in the
third quarter, far more than expected, although it increased
cost-cutting measures as it battles soaring fuel costs and a
gloomy booking environment.