LONDON Nov 21 European stocks fell on Wednesday
on renewed unease over Greece after international lenders failed
to reach a deal on the payment of further aid for the
debt-stricken country.
After long talks through the night, euro zone finance
ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Central Bank could not come to a consensus on how to get
Greece's debt down to a sustainable level.
By 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2
percent at 1,092.08, having risen 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
Volumes were expected to be subdued ahead of U.S. public
holiday on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
"Until such time as we get a little bit of clarity on when
this Greek aid is released... I think markets, especially since
we're heading into Thanksgiving tomorrow, will trade fairly
quietly," Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets,
said.