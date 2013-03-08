PARIS, March 8 European shares hit their highest
level in 4-1/2 years on Friday after robust U.S. jobs data
fuelled expectations of a pick-up in global growth while central
banks' monetary policies remain supportive.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.8 percent higher at 1,194.52 points,
after rising as high as 1,197.73 following the U.S. data, a
level not seen since September 2008.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
added 1.3 percent to 2,726.83 points, posting a weekly gain of
4.2 percent, its biggest weekly rise in nearly four months.
"We're seeing growing inflows coming into the asset class.
This is sort of a sweet spot, with improving U.S. job data while
central banks around the world are pledging to keep printing
money," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading
at Global Equities in Paris.
The U.S. data showed employers added 236,000 workers to
their payrolls last month, more than economists had expected,
and the jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent, the lowest rate since
December 2008.
The broad rally after the data prompted some investors to
seek out areas of relative value in Southern Europe, which had
been hit anew recently over resurgent political risk there.
As a result, Italy's FTSE MIB benchmark index and
Spain's IBEX chalked up the biggest gains, surging 1.5
percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, led by gains for leading
banks and telecoms such as Telefonica and UniCredit
up 4.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.