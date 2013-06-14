LONDON, June 14 European shares advanced on
Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as robust U.S.
economic data outweighed persistent uncertainty over the
durability of stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen 0.2 percent to
1,175.70 by 0708 GMT , having slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday
when it recouped a sharp early decline after upbeat U.S. retail
sales and jobless claims data.
"We remain bullish... okay the Fed may reduce (its stimulus
measures) a little bit but I don't see it happening this year,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets, said.
"If you have easy monetary policy and improving economic
conditions, which will also help companies to produce good
earnings going forward and then you have a lot of the building
blocks in place (to drive stock market gains)," he said, adding
that he expected an economic recovery to materialise in the
second half of the year.