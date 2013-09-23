PARIS, Sept 23 European shares were slightly
lower in early trade on Monday after the re-election of Germany
Chancellor Angela Merkel and better-than-expected French macro
data.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.18 percent at 1,260.37 points, while both Germany's
DAX index and France's CAC 40 were down about
0.1 percent.
On Sunday, Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in
Germany's election, although her conservatives appeared just
short of the votes needed to rule on their own and may have to
convince leftist rivals to join a coalition government.
"Her re-election is a sign of political stability and
markets love stability. It's one less risk event to worry
about," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading,
at Global Equities, in Paris.
"Her really good score will also give her room for
manoeuvre, and hopefully we will see the focus for Europe
shifting from austerity to stimulus. We're just getting out of
the debt crisis. What we need now is measures to boost consumer
spending."
Data showed on Monday French business activity grew in
September for the first time since early 2012.