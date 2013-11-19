PARIS Nov 19 European shares fell early on
Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning run and mirroring losses
on Wall Street where cautious comments from U.S. billionaire
investor Carl Icahn at a Reuters summit prompted some late
losses.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.4 percent at 1,298.66 points, after gaining 1.6
percent in three sessions.
Euro zone banks were among the biggest losers, with BNP
Paribas down 1.2 percent and Bankia down 1.1
percent.
Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, said the stock market could see a "big drop" because
earnings at many companies were fuelled more by low borrowing
costs than management efforts to boost results.
On the macro front, investors awaited the ZEW economic think
tank's monthly poll of German economic sentiment, due at 1000
GMT. Economists expect a reading of 54.0 for November, compared
with 52.8 in October. The current conditions index is forecast
at 31.0, up from 29.7.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 17 percent over the past
five months, boosted by an improvement in Europe's macroeconomic
backdrop as well as ample liquidity from central banks.