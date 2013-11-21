PARIS Nov 21 European shares dropped early on
Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last
policy meeting signalled the central bank could start to wind
down its stimulus measures in the next few months.
Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed the bank's officials felt they could start
scaling back the asset-purchase programme at one of its next few
meetings if economic conditions warranted it.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,288.87 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 0.9 percent at 3,019.19 points.
Also hitting sentiment on Thursday, data showed French
business activity shrank again in November after eking out
growth for two months, suggesting the euro zone's second-biggest
economy may be slipping back into recession.
PMIs for Germany and the euro zone are expected later on
Thursday.