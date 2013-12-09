UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Dec 9 European stocks rose in early trade on Monday, adding to the previous session's gains as robust exports data from China boosted investor sentiment.
Data over the weekend showed China's exports beat forecasts in November with a 12.7 percent rise, adding to signs of stabilisation in the world's second-biggest economy and sparking a rally in Asian shares.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,273.60 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 0.4 percent at 2,990.83 points.
Shares in European banks featured among the biggest gainers, with Banco Popolare up 1.2 percent and Bankinter up 1.1 percent.
European stocks rose on Friday after U.S. jobs data that was seen as solid enough to back an economic recovery but not so robust as to prompt an immediate scaling back of Federal Reserve stimulus.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di
LONDON, Feb 24 Europe's stocks benchmark fell more than 1 percent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.