PARIS Dec 31 European shares inched higher
early in a shortened session on Tuesday before the New Year
break, with pan-European indexes set to post their biggest
annual gains since 2009.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.13 percent at 1,313.52 points while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up
0.06 percent at 3,102.85 points.
That put the two benchmarks on course for gains of about 16
percent and 18 percent respectively for 2013, their best year
since 2009, after signs of economic recovery coupled with a long
run of cheap central bank money fuelled a revival for stock
markets.
"Gains have been pretty solid, but compared with Wall Street
which is trading at record highs, Europe still has a nice
catch-up rally just to go back to 2007 levels," a Paris-based
equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.
Many European stock markets including Germany, Italy and
Switzerland have already closed for the year, while bourses in
London, Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon will close
around midday on Tuesday.