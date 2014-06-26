PARIS, June 26 European stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off and tracking gains on Wall Street, while Barclays fell after The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the bank.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,374.27 points, bouncing back from a one-month low hit on Wednesday following weak U.S. growth data.

Shares in Barclays were down 3.2 percent. The New York Attorney General filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from the traders.

