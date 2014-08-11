PARIS Aug 11 European shares rose in early
trade on Monday, bouncing back from a sharp two-week slide and
tracking a rally on Wall Street as tensions between Ukraine and
Russia eased slightly.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,316.16 points. The
benchmark index had dropped nearly 5 percent in the past two
weeks, with charts showing the index in 'oversold' territory.
Late on Friday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had ended
military exercises in southern Russia which the United States
had criticised as a "provocative" step amid the Ukraine crisis,
sparking a sharp rally on Wall Street.
Germany's DAX outperformed on Monday, up 1.1
percent, with Daimler up 1.9 percent and Adidas
up 1.2 percent. German companies are seen as the most
vulnerable to tensions between the West and Russia.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)