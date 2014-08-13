UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Aug 13 European shares gained ground in early trade on Wednesday, helped by forecast-beating results from bellwethers such as Swiss Life, although gains could be capped by weak macro figures from Asia and worries over the Ukrainian crisis.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,323.88 points.
Swiss Life rose 3.5 percent after Switzerland's largest dedicated life insurer beat expectations with a slight rise in first-half net income, buoyed by a strong performance in its home market.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.