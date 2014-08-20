PARIS Aug 20 European shares dipped in early
trade on Wednesday, pausing after a sharp two-day rally, as
Carlsberg's profit warning rattled investors.
Shares in the Danish brewer sank 5.8 percent after the
company said its 2014 operating profit would decline compared to
2013, due to deteriorating conditions in Russia, which generates
some 35 percent of its profits.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,346.05 points,
retreating after gaining 1.8 percent in the past two sessions.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's minutes of its July policy meeting which could give
insight on the outlook for interest rates.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)