LONDON Aug 28 European shares, the euro currency and Bund yields fell on Thursday after the Ukrainian president said Russian forces had invaded his country.

In a statement on the presidential website, Petro Poroshenko called an urgent meeting of Ukraine's security and defence council to decide the next steps to take in the crisis.

At 1009 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,369.18 points. The benchmark index was down 0.45 percent before the comments were published.

German 10-year Bund yields fell to record lows of 0.89 percent, down 2 basis points on the day.

The euro dipped to a day's low of $1.3183 against the dollar, while it sunk to a near 21-month trough against the Swiss franc of 1.2055 francs on trading platform EBS. (Reporting by London Markets team; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)