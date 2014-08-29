European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
PARIS Aug 29 European shares rose in early trade on Friday, recovering some of the ground lost in the previous session, as investors awaited inflation figures for the euro zone which may shed light on the European Central Bank's next move.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,373.36 points.
Shares in Britain's biggest retailer Tesco dropped 8.7 percent after it cut its profit forecast for the third time in three years and slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent.
Euro zone inflation, due at 0900 GMT, is seen falling to 0.3 percent in August, following a surprise dip to 0.4 percent in July, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The data will be at the centre of the ECB's policy meeting next week, fuelling the debate about whether the central bank should accelerate existing policy measures to fight the risk of deflation.
March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.
March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3.5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it will drill 161 new gas wells at its Queensland operations by the end of 2018, helping to underpin its promise to continue supplying 10 percent of the domestic gas market to help prevent a shortage. * BHP BILLITON: The union for striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine