PARIS, Sept 5 European stocks dipped early on Friday, pausing after the previous day's sharp rally spurred by an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank which also launched new measures to support the euro zone economy.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,399.68 points, retreating from a 6-1/2 year high hit in the previous session.

Shares in BP fell 0.8 percent, adding to the previous session's sell-off after a U.S. judge decided that the firm was 'grossly negligent' and 'reckless' in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill four years ago, a ruling that could add nearly $18 billion in fines to more than $42 billion in charges the company took for the worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)