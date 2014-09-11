European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
(Corrects to show Lloyds Banking Group is registered in Scotland)
PARIS, Sept 11 European shares rose early on Thursday, with UK banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland rallying after a poll showed a majority of Scots intend to vote against independence in next week's referendum.
At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,391.38 points, bouncing from a recent slide.
A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots intend to vote against splitting away from the UK. The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote yes to the split. The figures excluded 10 percent of people who were undecided.
Lloyds gained 1.3 percent while RBS rose 2.1 percent. Lloyds Banking Group is registered in Scotland. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.