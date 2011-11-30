* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 3.6 pct

* Risk assets boosted by central banks' cash pledge

* Basic resources lead gainers as commodities surge

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 30 European shares rallied in tandem with other risk assets on Wednesday after leading central banks announced joint action to inject liquidity into financial markets strained by the euro zone's debt crisis.

Banks and other cyclical stocks were among the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Basic Resources index both up more than 4 percent by the close.

Driving the rally was a coordinated move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines to prevent a liquidity squeeze.

"It gives an indication that monetary authorities are prepared to do what is required to stop a freeze-up in the funding markets," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Market, said.

As a result, the FTSEurostocks 300 rose 3.6 percent in its fourth consecutive day of gains, climbing back to levels not seen since mid-November.

The index had begun recovering early losses after China, the world's second-biggest economy and the largest metals user, moved to ease bank reserve ratios for the first time in nearly three years to shore up economic growth, boosting basic resources shares.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, topped the gainers' chart, rising 11 percent, with Antofagasta up 9.2 percent as risk-hungry investors piled into cyclical commodities, such as copper, which rose over 5 percent by the European close.

Providing further support to the market, the latest U.S. economic data suggested the world's largest economy was making progress in its path toward recovery.

The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly a year in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew faster than expected in November. and

In a sign investor sentiment improved, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main fear gauge, ended 4.1 lower after hitting a one-month trough in afternoon trade.

BANKS BOOSTED

The prospect of a global liquidity injection supported banks, which had borne the brunt of recent tensions in the funding markets, caused by the euro zone debt crisis and exacerbated by the introduction of more stringent capital requirements.

"It helps [banks'] margins because you make it cheaper for them to borrow U.S. dollar liquidity but if that's all we're going to get, we're not going to solve the problem," Credit Suisse strategist Christel Aranda-Hassel said.

She called for the European Central Bank to bring its interest rate to zero and launch a fully fledged quantitative easing programme to ease pressure on lenders and sovereigns.

Her calls for ECB intervention are shared by the majority of economists and bond strategists, according to a Reuters poll showing that 16 out of 25 analysts surveyed said they expected the central bank would eventually move to act as a backstop for governments and the euro zone financial system.

"We still think the ECB will print money in the end. It makes you wonder what the Germans need to see before (backing the move)", said Andrea Williams, a fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

Williams is "overweight" basic resources stocks on expectations growth in emerging markets will drive demand, while she maintains an "underweight" stance on banks pending greater visibility on the euro zone's debt crisis.

"In Italy and Spain, banks have an awful lot of refinancing to do in the first quarter of next year and January is quite a big part of that. If they really struggle then, that might finally be the final catalyst for (the ECB) to do something." (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

