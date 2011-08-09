* European insiders massively buying own company shares

* Data sends bullish signal to markets (Adds detail, comments)

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 9 European corporate insiders have been scooping up shares in their companies in large volumes this month as the market plummeted to two-year lows, data from 2iQ Research showed on Tuesday.

According to the Frankfurt-based researcher, which monitors directors' dealings in Europe, corporate insiders have bought around seven times more shares than they have sold so far in August.

There were 513 purchase transactions, representing a volume of 76 million euros ($108 million). Over the same period, there were 66 insider sales, worth just 11.6 million, data showed.

According to 2iQ, the buy/sell ratio is 6.59 this month, the highest since 2003 and way above the median ratio of 0.81 for the past eight years.

Brisk insider buying is usually seen by market strategists as a key indicator that a downward stock market is getting close to a floor.

"This is a very bullish call and a sign of trust made by insiders after the heavy market drop," said Patrick Hable, managing director at 2iQ Research.

"Academic research provides evidence that directors are excellent market timers. U.S. insiders sold heavily prior to the crash in 2000. They were heavy buyers as the market reached a low in September 2002."

European stocks were inching higher on Tuesday afternoon, halting a 20 percent dive since July 22, but indexes struggled to bounce back from two-year lows hit in the session.

Stocks worldwide have been knocked by mounting fears over the outlook for the global economy following a string of bleak manufacturing data, and negative sentiment aggravated over the weekend by credit rating agency S&P's downgrade of U.S. debt. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Hulmes)