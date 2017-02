LONDON Nov 9 European shares trimmed losses on Wednesday, with traders citing the European Central Bank buying Italian bonds aggressively in the secondary market.

By 1316 GMT, Italy's FTSE MIB index fell 3.1 percent to 15,185.08 points, after trading as low as 14,944.72 earlier in the session, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.8 percent at 966.10 points.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)