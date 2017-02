LONDON Nov 9 Italy's blue-chip index fell 5.1 percent on Wednesday on concerns about Rome's ability to avoid being dragged further into the euro zone debt crisis, with the country's bond yields above 7 percent, widely viewed as unsustainable.

By 1546 GMT, Thomson Reuters Italy Banks Index was down 5.9 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.9 percent at 964.70 points. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)