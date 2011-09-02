PARIS/LONDON, Sept 2 European stocks extended their steep losses on Friday, while German Bunds surged after data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, reviving recession fears.

At 1244 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 2.3 percent lower at 951.40 points. The benchmark index was down 1.4 percent shortly before the data.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 jumped after the figures to a record high of 136.68, up 138 ticks on the day. It stood around 136.08 before the data was released.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls were unchanged last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, the weakest reading since September, while economists had expected an increase of 75,000, according to a Reuters survey. (Reporting by London and Paris Markets teams; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)