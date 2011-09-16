LONDON, Sept 16 European shares extended a rally to a fourth day on Friday, on optimism that policymakers may come up with a unified action plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a finance ministers' meeting.

However, shares in French and Italian banks were down sharply, with some traders citing expectations that credit rating agency Moody's Investors Services may cut Italy's debt rating after the market close. BNP Paribas lost 7.6 percent and UniCredit shed 7 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares rose 0.5 percent to end the session unofficially at 937.13 points, its highest close in more than a week. Over the week, the index gained 2.4 percent.

Swiss bank UBS was a standout gainer, up 5.2 percent, after losing more than 10 percent on Thursday when it said it had lost $2 billion due to unauthorised trades.

"On balance we've had a decent week. And the markets have been taking the view that something positive might come out of the meeting in Poland," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of research at Brewin Dolphin Securities, in London, said.

"The markets have tested the lows, and said they're not prepared to go beyond them. We could see the market move ahead further." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)